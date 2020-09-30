5 Canadians to face charges in kidnapping of North Country couple

MOIRA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Five Quebec residents face charges in connection with the kidnapping of a Franklin County, New York, couple.

The FBI says James Helm Sr., 76, and his wife Sandra, 70, were found safe Tuesday evening after first being reported missing over the weekend. Canadian authorities tell the Canadian press the couple was found safe in the Magog area around 5 p.m. and that five people ranging in age from 36 to 75 were arrested. They are expected to appear in court later Wednesday to face kidnapping-related charges.

The FBI, New York State Police, Akwesasne Mohawk Police, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were reportedly among the agencies involved in the search.

Helm has served as the Moira highway superintendent for more than a decade.

