BLM flag stolen from Milton High School again

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the second time, the Black Lives Matter flag has been swiped from Milton High School.

Police say it was stolen around midnight Monday. The flag was on display on the school’s flag pole and was reported missing Tuesday morning.

The police chief says the first time it was stolen was back in July.

He says these crimes will aggressively be investigated and that the person or people responsible will be charged.

