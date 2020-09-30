Advertisement

BLM flag stolen from Milton High School again

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the second time, the Black Lives Matter flag has been swiped from Milton High School.

Police say it was stolen around midnight Monday. The flag was on display on the school’s flag pole and was reported missing Tuesday morning.

The police chief says the first time it was stolen was back in July.

He says these crimes will aggressively be investigated and that the person or people responsible will be charged.

Related Stories:

Can you help police ID Black Lives Matter flag thief?

Milton students to hold peaceful protest after BLM flag stolen

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BLM flag stolen from Milton High School again

Updated: 35 minutes ago
For the second time, the Black Lives Matter flag has been swiped from Milton High School.

News

Preserving COVID-19 in local history

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Right here in Vermont, there is a statewide database dedicated to locking COVID-19 in history and although they have accumulated a lot of material already, historians say they aren’t done yet.

News

Preserving COVID-19 in local history

Updated: 1 hours ago
COVID-19 has in many ways played a defining role in the year 2020.

News

Judge dismisses lawsuit between Vermont and Rutland gym

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit between Vermont and a Rutland gym owner who tried to defy the Governor’s executive order.

Latest News

News

What will North Country school replace ’Indians’ nickname with?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
After retiring its controversial Native American nickname and mascot over the summer, a Clinton County community now has to come up with an alternative.

AP

Judge considers suppressing statements in NH biker crash case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorneys for the pickup driver whose collision with a group of bikers last year left seven motorcyclists dead say some of his statements made to police should not be part of his upcoming trial.

News

Judge considers suppressing statements in NH biker crash case

Updated: 2 hours ago
Attorneys for the pickup driver whose collision with a group of bikers last year left seven motorcyclists dead say some of his statements made to police should not be part of his upcoming trial.

News

Peru Central School District discusses name change

Updated: 2 hours ago
After retiring its controversial Native American nickname and mascot over the summer, a Clinton County, New York, community now has to come up with an alternative.

News

Superintendent: looking for new location for BHS students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington School District is discussing next steps for Burlington High School after PCB contamination shut it down earlier this month.

News

Analysis: The first Presidential Debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Céline McArthur
To bring some context and perspective to the Presidential debate, we spoke to Middlebury professor and political analyst Matt Dickinson. You can watch the full interview above.