COVID-19 prompts closure of White River Junction welcome center

White River Junction Welcome Center
White River Junction Welcome Center(Courtesy: Vt. Department of Buildings and General Services)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont welcome center at the train station in White River Junction is being closed permanently, another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center, which was open seven days a week, was partially funded with a $37,500 grant from the state of Vermont. Low visitor numbers means the state is withdrawing that funding.

Acting Buildings and General Services Commissioner Jennifer M.V. Fitch tells the Valley News the state can no longer afford it.

“Now that we’ve taken it out of our budget, it will likely be difficult to put it back in in the future,” Fitch said.

The building is owned by the state of Vermont and leased to the town of Hartford.

Long-time Manager Gayle Ottmann said people arriving in Vermont by train had friendly faces to greet them and provide information about the area.

“I am absolutely convinced that one of the reasons people come to Vermont is the one-on-one interaction they get,” she said. “It was just very unfortunate for those of us who worked there and put in the time there to have it gone.”

8 Vermont rest areas reopen

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

Journalists condemn attack on 1st Amendment in Burlington

The Vermont Journalism Alliance, of which WCAX-TV is a member, has issued a statement condemning what alliance members see as acts of censorship and intimidation by a group of protesters in Burlington.

Black Lives Matter flag stolen from Milton High School again

For the second time, the Black Lives Matter flag has been swiped from Milton High School.

Preserving COVID-19 in local history

Right here in Vermont, there is a statewide database dedicated to locking COVID-19 in history and although they have accumulated a lot of material already, historians say they aren't done yet.

Judge dismisses lawsuit between Vermont and Rutland gym

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit between Vermont and a Rutland gym owner who tried to defy the governor's executive order.

What will North Country school replace 'Indians' nickname with?

After retiring its controversial Native American nickname and mascot over the summer, a Clinton County community now has to come up with an alternative.

Judge considers suppressing statements in NH biker crash case

Attorneys for the pickup driver whose collision with a group of bikers last year left seven motorcyclists dead say some of his statements made to police should not be part of his upcoming trial.

