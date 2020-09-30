Despite pandemic, Stowe businesses enjoying busy fall foliage season

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - While some parts of Vermont are struggling with fewer visitors during the fall foliage tourist season, some spots are still busy.

Businesses in Stowe told us even during the pandemic, there have been plenty of people stopping through to shop and to take in the views of the colorful leaves.

“It’s actually been stronger then we would have hoped. The colors changing so early and so vividly has just brought a lot of people earlier than we expected,” said Denise Early of the Stowe Mercantile.

“Folks are encouraged to come. We just ask that if you are here, you be safe, you wear a mask-- but it’s a great foliage year,” Stowe Town manager Charles Stafford said.

With colder weather approaching, businesses tell us they are optimistic for the winter season, too.

