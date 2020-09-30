Did COVID keep students from applying to college?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID didn’t stop students from going to college-- at least in Vermont-- despite financial hardships.

A new study by VSAC shows 7 out of 10 students said they had been personally impacted by COVID-19, including losing a job or their parents losing a job.

“One of the things we did was to look at how we could offer additional financial aid to help those families and I think that additional help in addition to their own incredible desires to be on campus drove students to attend in the fall,” said Marilyn Cargill of VSAC.

We told you that UVM’s enrollment was not drastically impacted by COVID-19. The number of students in 2020 is close to the same as 2019. The study found that’s the case across Vermont and that student confidence in going to school increased from June to July.

