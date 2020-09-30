False-positive COVID test behind St. Jay school scare

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials say a false-positive COVID-19 test created an unwarranted scare at the St. Johnsbury School this week.

It comes after a student tested “presumed positive” Sunday for the coronavirus. The school canceled in-person classes as a result. Now, officials say it turned out to be a false-positive registered by one of the antigen test rapid tests.

Good Morning St. Johnsbury Families, I am delighted to announce that we were informed recently that our positive... Posted by The St. Johnsbury School on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

The health department used their preferred PCR nose-swab test to confirm the first test to be inaccurate.

