False-positive COVID test behind St. Jay school scare
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials say a false-positive COVID-19 test created an unwarranted scare at the St. Johnsbury School this week.
It comes after a student tested “presumed positive” Sunday for the coronavirus. The school canceled in-person classes as a result. Now, officials say it turned out to be a false-positive registered by one of the antigen test rapid tests.
The health department used their preferred PCR nose-swab test to confirm the first test to be inaccurate.
