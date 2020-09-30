Gate Check: Can rapid COVID-19 tests at BTV ease fear of flying?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Airline travelers will soon be able to undergo rapid coronavirus tests upon arrival at the Burlington International Airport.

A new agreement will allow a local company to offer COVID-19 tests to paying customers on airport property. Anyone will be able to access the service, but it’s geared toward travelers, who will be able to get swabbed and learn results within a few hours,. City officials hope the testing service will reduce the chance that visitors from other parts of the country unwittingly carry the virus into the state.

Seven Days reporters Derek Brouwer, Courtney Lamdin, and Andrea Suozzo wrote the story in this week’s issue. Céline McArthur spoke with Brouwer about the plan.

