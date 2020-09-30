Jeffersonville girl celebrates ‘unlikely’ 8th birthday

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A girl in Jeffersonville has been battling life-threatening health issues throughout her young life. However, recently she celebrated a major milestone on a very special day. Scott Fleishman first introduced us to Kaya Aiken and her family eight years ago.

Earlier this month, Kaya Aiken celebrated her eighth birthday with a parade featuring friends, family, and fire trucks.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Did you have a good birthday?"

Kaya Aiken: Yeah, I got a big present.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: You had all those cars. Was that fun?

Kaya Aiken: Yeah.

“It’s pretty amazing that she made it to eight. There were a lot of times sitting at her bedside in the hospital where we wondered if she was going to make it,” said Kaya’s mom, Penny.

We first visited Kaya and the Aiken family in the fall of 2012, just a couple of months after she was born. She has Down syndrome and needed intestinal and cardiac surgeries in the weeks following her birth, before coming home.

“I think it was probably a month later when everything kind of started with her airway and her diagnosis,” Penny said.

Kaya’s respiratory disorder led to a tracheostomy in 2013. The procedure, which involved inserting a tube into her windpipe, helped with Kaya’s breathing, but it wasn’t a perfect solution.

“There were times on the side of the road -- emergency stop -- she was turning blue. We had to stop and get her breathing again. I mean, there were a few instances like that,” said Rob, Kaya’s dad.

“She has this drive that just makes you want to fight for her. It hasn’t been easy, but we are definitely glad we made the decision to have her trached, and she’s just such a wonderful little girl,” Penny said.

This past May came some good news. After a sleep study, doctors determined Kaya no longer needed the trach. It was removed right before her 8th birthday. The Aiken’s say having Kaya was a gift, but getting this news was just icing on the birthday cake.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: How does it feel not having the trach anymore?

Kaya Aiken: Good.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: It’s been in there a long time.

Kaya Aiken: Yes.

“Nothing phases her. Not to say she doesn’t go through pain or anything, because we all do, but she exuberates joy and happiness and lets little things fall off her shoulder,” Rob said.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Kaya, what do you like to do for fun?

Kaya Aiken: Jump on the trampoline.

She also likes to sing. One of her favorite songs -- “Firework” by Katy Perry. Talk about a song perfectly suited for someone.

“She’s full of life and definitely like a firecracker,” Penny said.

So, happy 8th birthday Kaya, your first without a trach, and reason enough for all of us to breathe a little easier.

Kaya has had 36 surgeries in all, including hip procedures which put her in a full-body cast. In 2015, we were there when Kaya received a puppy named Ivy through Make-A-Wish Vermont. Ivy is doing very well and even tried to make a cameo or two in this story.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.