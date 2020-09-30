Advertisement

Judge dismisses lawsuit between Vermont and Rutland gym

Judge dismisses lawsuit between Vermont and Rutland gym
Judge dismisses lawsuit between Vermont and Rutland gym(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit between Vermont and a Rutland gym owner who tried to defy the Governor’s executive order.

Sean Manovill re-opened his Club Fitness gym in Rutland back in May when gyms were not allowed to open under Governor Phil Scott’s executive order.

The AG’s office filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against the gym, but withdrew it after the governor’s order allowing the reopening of gyms.

Manovill countersued, claiming the state violated the state constitution with a “unlawful taking” of his business.

A judge ruled Manovill failed to prove that claim.

“The decision is a win for Vermonters and Vermont businesses who have done the right thing and complied with the Governor’s orders,” said Attorney General T.J. Donovan in a tweet.

Related Stories:

Rogue Rutland gym back in court Wednesday

Judge shuts down Vermont gym for violating executive order

Fitness clubs speak out about gym defying executive order

Sued Vermont gym reopens as outdoor fitness facility

Rogue Rutland gym ordered to bring equipment back inside

Rutland gym owner allowed to open outside

State court order filed against rogue Rutland gym withdrawn

YCQM: May 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Preserving COVID-19 in local history

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Right here in Vermont, there is a statewide database dedicated to locking COVID-19 in history and although they have accumulated a lot of material already, historians say they aren’t done yet.

News

Preserving COVID-19 in local history

Updated: 20 minutes ago
COVID-19 has in many ways played a defining role in the year 2020.

News

What will North Country school replace ’Indians’ nickname with?

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
After retiring its controversial Native American nickname and mascot over the summer, a Clinton County community now has to come up with an alternative.

AP

Judge considers suppressing statements in NH biker crash case

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorneys for the pickup driver whose collision with a group of bikers last year left seven motorcyclists dead say some of his statements made to police should not be part of his upcoming trial.

Latest News

News

Judge considers suppressing statements in NH biker crash case

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Attorneys for the pickup driver whose collision with a group of bikers last year left seven motorcyclists dead say some of his statements made to police should not be part of his upcoming trial.

News

Peru Central School District discusses name change

Updated: 1 hour ago
After retiring its controversial Native American nickname and mascot over the summer, a Clinton County, New York, community now has to come up with an alternative.

News

Superintendent: looking for new location for BHS students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington School District is discussing next steps for Burlington High School after PCB contamination shut it down earlier this month.

News

Analysis: The first Presidential Debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Céline McArthur
To bring some context and perspective to the Presidential debate, we spoke to Middlebury professor and political analyst Matt Dickinson. You can watch the full interview above.

News

Burlington High School officials to provide update on search for temporary facility

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Burlington School District is hosting a town hall Tuesday evening to discuss the next steps for Burlington High School after PCB contamination shut down the building earlier this month and sent students back to full-time remote-learning.

News

UVM, union strike deal, professors to return working full time

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The majority of UVM professors whose hours were partially cut in May are back to work full time.