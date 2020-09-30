Judge dismisses lawsuit between Vermont and Rutland gym
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit between Vermont and a Rutland gym owner who tried to defy the Governor’s executive order.
Sean Manovill re-opened his Club Fitness gym in Rutland back in May when gyms were not allowed to open under Governor Phil Scott’s executive order.
The AG’s office filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against the gym, but withdrew it after the governor’s order allowing the reopening of gyms.
Manovill countersued, claiming the state violated the state constitution with a “unlawful taking” of his business.
A judge ruled Manovill failed to prove that claim.
“The decision is a win for Vermonters and Vermont businesses who have done the right thing and complied with the Governor’s orders,” said Attorney General T.J. Donovan in a tweet.
