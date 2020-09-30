Judge dismisses lawsuit between Vermont and Rutland gym

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit between Vermont and a Rutland gym owner who tried to defy the Governor’s executive order.

Sean Manovill re-opened his Club Fitness gym in Rutland back in May when gyms were not allowed to open under Governor Phil Scott’s executive order.

The AG’s office filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against the gym, but withdrew it after the governor’s order allowing the reopening of gyms.

Manovill countersued, claiming the state violated the state constitution with a “unlawful taking” of his business.

A judge ruled Manovill failed to prove that claim.

“The decision is a win for Vermonters and Vermont businesses who have done the right thing and complied with the Governor’s orders,” said Attorney General T.J. Donovan in a tweet.

BREAKING: A judge has dismissed Club Fitness of VT's challenge to the Governor's executive order. Common sense prevails. This decision is a win for Vermonters & Vermont businesses who have done the right thing & complied with the Governor's orders. #vtpoli https://t.co/SCJDxldKmM — Vermont AG Donovan (@VTAttorneyGen) September 29, 2020

