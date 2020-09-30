Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss the aftermath of the first presidential debate

2020 Presidential Debate.
2020 Presidential Debate.(Gray)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle is over after the candidates squared off for over an hour-and-a-half Wednesday night. The debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH involved constant interruptions, most of which came from President Donald Trump, and arguments on topics ranging from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

The debate, hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace, was the first of three scheduled presidential debates. Some of the other topics of the evening included racism in the United States, law enforcement, and health care.

On numerous occasions, President Donald Trump leveled accusations against Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter, alleging connections to the Russian government. Biden shot back at the president on numerous occasions, calling the president a “clown” and telling him to “shut up.” Biden also called President Trump the worst president in American history.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington are reacting to the first head-to-head between the two. Watch the one-on-one videos below.

Rep. Ralph Abraham // R-Louisiana

Rep. Denver Riggleman // R-Virginia

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Campaign Countdown: The race for Vermont lieutenant governor

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
Recent polls indicate it’s a tight contest in the race for Vermont’s next lieutenant governor. With Lt. Governor David Zuckerman running for governor, Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne are hoping to take the open seat.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

News

Trump supporters rally in the Northeast Kingdom

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Trump supporters in the Northeast Kingdom want you to know they're there and supporting the president on Election Day. Our Kiernan Brisson spoke with some of them Saturday at a Trump rally in Newport.

Politics

Vermont lieutenant governor candidates meet for 1st in-person debate

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:18 AM EDT
|
By Dom Amato
The two candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor faced off Thursday in their first in-person debate this campaign season.

News

Campaign Countdown: Where the candidates for Vt. governor stand on education

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
Education is always one of the top issues in the race for Vermont governor. But with the pandemic upending public schools and the state college system on the verge of collapse, Vermont’s next governor will have even more to contend with.

Latest News

News

Vermont clerks gear up for history-making vote

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
Vermonters should expect their election ballots in the mail soon, after the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday began sending the ballots in batches to all registered Vermont voters.

News

Vermont lawmakers race to gavel out virtual session

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
Vermont lawmakers are looking to wrap up a marathon legislative session by putting final touches on the state budget.

News

Trump Jr. campaigns in Granite State

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., visited New Hampshire Thursday, hoping to swing the Granite State to his father.

News

Trump Jr. campaigns in N.H.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
New Hampshire is known for its face-to-face grassroots politics. And, as the election quickly approaches, it was the President’s son’s turn to make his pitch to voters.

News

Vermont lawmakers race to gavel out virtual session

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont lawmakers are looking to wrap up a marathon legislative session by putting final touches on the state budget.

AP

Sununu calls Trump take on transfer of power ‘inappropriate’

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says President Donald Trump made “a very inappropriate comment” when he declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election.