Long Trail adventure raises $36K for local scout camp
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local scouting camp director raised thousands of dollars by hiking the Long Trail this summer.
Clint Buxton, the 61-year-old volunteer director at Mt. Norris Scout Reservation Camp in Eden took on the 272-mile trek after COVID-19 forced the Green Mountain Council to close its camps and he found himself unemployed.
Cat Vilgileinzoni spoke with Buxton about the collaborative effort which has so far raised about $36,000 for the camp.
