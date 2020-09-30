Long Trail adventure raises $36K for local scout camp

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local scouting camp director raised thousands of dollars by hiking the Long Trail this summer.

Clint Buxton, the 61-year-old volunteer director at Mt. Norris Scout Reservation Camp in Eden took on the 272-mile trek after COVID-19 forced the Green Mountain Council to close its camps and he found himself unemployed.

Cat Vilgileinzoni spoke with Buxton about the collaborative effort which has so far raised about $36,000 for the camp.

Mission accomplished! Clint Buxton Hawkeye has completed one of his life dream, and hiked the whole Long Trail in 27... Posted by Buxton Hikes LT on Thursday, September 24, 2020

