New Hampshire voters turned off by debate

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When it comes to the first debate, we spoke with several voters in New Hampshire who all shared a similar feeling. To put it mildly, they were not impressed.

“It was a train wreck, it was absolutely terrible on both sides,” said Ron Reading of Enfield.

“I thought it was a disaster, ridiculous, worst debate I have ever seen.,” said Ralph Horak of Lebanon.

“It was just very poorly done,” said Matt Argiro of Lebanon.

The first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is in the history books but the insults and interruptions throughout seem to have left a bad taste in New Hampshire voters' mouths.

“Neither one of them did very good. Trump instigated it, but Joe didn’t do that great either,” Horak said.

The moderator, Chris Wallace, attempted to keep the debate focused on the issues, but the voters we talked to say they got little out of it.

“They didn’t really put forward any solutions or unity, it was just further splitting Americans apart,” Argiro said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my 45 years of teaching and writing about American politics,” said Dartmouth College Politics Professor Linda Fowler.

She says the debate likely did not sway New Hampshire’s key undeclared voters toward a certain candidate and she says women voters were likely turned off the most.

“There is a lot of research about women voters and women voters don’t like food fights in politics,” she said.

Fowler herself says she changed the channel after the first 12 minutes.

Horak is an undeclared voter who blames the president.

“He’s basically a bully with no social graces and to have someone like that, who approaches politics like that is ridiculous,” he said.

Reading is a Biden supporter and says both candidates came out looking bad.

“I think Trump won a couple times when he got him upset, especially talking about his son. He reacted sometimes negatively when he should have just looked the other way,” Reading said.

Four electoral votes are up for grabs in New Hampshire. It’s a state that prides itself on it’s independent-minded voters. But if debates like this one continue, some voters may not head to the polls.

“I’m pretty disappointed so I don’t know if I will vote,” Argiro said.

We spoke with one New Hampshire voter who decided not to watch at all because of the chaos he knew was in store. The vice presidential debate, October 7, is expected to be more civil.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.