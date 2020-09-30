NH governor steps in to help save fox from possible euthanization

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - First, it was bears. Now, it’s a fox: New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has stepped in to help save a domesticated fox that was brought across state lines from Massachusetts and wanted back for possible euthanization.

His office said it worked with the Fish and Game Department to find a rehabilitation center where it would remain safe pending health monitoring.

Massachusetts authorities say the fox was raised by a family in Dracut and then released back into the wild.

It was captured by a resident who brought the fox into New Hampshire.

The Massachusetts agencies eventually decided to respect New Hampshire’s wishes.

The fox has been quarantined and vaccinated at the Millstone Wildlife Center in Windham.

