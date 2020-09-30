NH minimum security resident missing since November found

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says a minimum-security resident on escape status since November has been found and taken into custody.

Shaun Cook, 41, who lived in a transitional housing unit in Concord, failed to return home as scheduled.

Cook was found on Monday in Jamestown, New York.

In another case, the department said another missing minimum-security resident in Concord, Shawn Tarr, 44, was found Tuesday in Parsonfield, Maine.

He had walked away from his job site on Aug. 29.

Both Cook and Tarr await extradition to New Hampshire

It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

