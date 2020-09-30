Advertisement

NH minimum security resident missing since November found

Shaun Cook
Shaun Cook(N.H. State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says a minimum-security resident on escape status since November has been found and taken into custody.

Shaun Cook, 41, who lived in a transitional housing unit in Concord, failed to return home as scheduled.

Cook was found on Monday in Jamestown, New York.

In another case, the department said another missing minimum-security resident in Concord, Shawn Tarr, 44, was found Tuesday in Parsonfield, Maine.

He had walked away from his job site on Aug. 29.

Both Cook and Tarr await extradition to New Hampshire

It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

