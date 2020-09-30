NY ‘Pink tax’ ban targeting discriminatory pricing takes effect Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Starting Wednesday it will be illegal for businesses in New York state to charge a so-called “pink tax,” the practice of charging different prices for men and women on similar goods or services.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the proposal in his 2021 budget. Since the early 1990s, numerous studies have shown differences in the cost of similar goods and services, from personal care items and clothes to toys, the average price was 7% higher for women than for men.

“New York is leading the nation in advancing women’s rights and this milestone marks the latest step in New York’s journey to break down barriers and put women on an equal playing field,” Governor Cuomo said in a statement. “By abolishing the pink tax, women and girls will no longer be subject to harmful and unfair price discrimination and any businesses who fail to put an end to this despicable practice will be held accountable.”

Under the new state law, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors can’t charge different prices for “substantially similar” products and services.

Businesses that violate the law could face civil penalties.

