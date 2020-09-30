Advertisement

NY ‘Pink tax’ ban targeting discriminatory pricing takes effect Wednesday

(KALB)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Starting Wednesday it will be illegal for businesses in New York state to charge a so-called “pink tax,” the practice of charging different prices for men and women on similar goods or services.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the proposal in his 2021 budget. Since the early 1990s, numerous studies have shown differences in the cost of similar goods and services, from personal care items and clothes to toys, the average price was 7% higher for women than for men.

“New York is leading the nation in advancing women’s rights and this milestone marks the latest step in New York’s journey to break down barriers and put women on an equal playing field,” Governor Cuomo said in a statement. “By abolishing the pink tax, women and girls will no longer be subject to harmful and unfair price discrimination and any businesses who fail to put an end to this despicable practice will be held accountable.”

Under the new state law, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors can’t charge different prices for “substantially similar” products and services.

Businesses that violate the law could face civil penalties.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

AP

Winds rake US Northeast, leaving thousands without power

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Powerful winds in the northeastern U.S. have left tens of thousands of residents without power.

AP

NH minimum security resident missing since November found

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says a minimum-security resident on escape status since November has been found and taken into custody.

News

COVID-19 prompts closure of White River Junction welcome center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Vermont welcome center at the train station in White River Junction is being closed permanently, another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Journalists condemn attack on 1st Amendment in Burlington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Journalism Alliance, of which WCAX-TV is a member, has issued a statement condemning what alliance members see as acts of censorship and intimidation by a group of protesters in Burlington.

News

Black Lives Matter flag stolen from Milton High School again

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
For the second time, the Black Lives Matter flag has been swiped from Milton High School.

News

BLM flag stolen from Milton High School again

Updated: 3 hours ago
For the second time, the Black Lives Matter flag has been swiped from Milton High School.

News

Preserving COVID-19 in local history

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Right here in Vermont, there is a statewide database dedicated to locking COVID-19 in history and although they have accumulated a lot of material already, historians say they aren’t done yet.

News

Preserving COVID-19 in local history

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 has in many ways played a defining role in the year 2020.

News

Judge dismisses lawsuit between Vermont and Rutland gym

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit between Vermont and a Rutland gym owner who tried to defy the governor’s executive order.