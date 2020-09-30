Preserving COVID-19 in local history

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID-19 has in many ways played a defining role in the year 2020.

Right here in Vermont, there is a statewide database dedicated to locking COVID-19 in history, and although they have accumulated a lot of material already, historians say they aren’t done yet.

The Vermont Historical Society has dedicated a large part of the year to collecting pieces of COVID history like journal entries.

Steve Perkins, the executive director of the Vermont Historical Society says they are now able to accept tangible items into their collection. Items they say will help paint a better picture of Vermont’s unique place in the pandemic through the stories of those that lived it.

“We need to tell those stories and we need to think about it and as diverse stories as we can get and it comes down to individuals telling us what those stories are," said Perkins.

But locking COVID-19 in history isn’t only a state level task, local historians and residents play a role too.

The Saint Albans Historical Museum is also keeping a snapshot of 2020 through quilts sewn out of mask scraps.

“To be able to take the leftover fabrics make quilts and have this be a part of the history of Saint Albans and Franklin County, is so heartwarming," said Pam Cross, the creator of the St. Albans mask group.

