Protesters signal de-escalation of Burlington park occupation

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Racial justice protesters living in Burlington’s Battery Park since late August may be moving out Wednesday.

A group of protesters will be arriving at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a farewell party called “Thank you, Battery,” according to a message by the group The Black Perspective posted on Facebook.

“The folks at Battery have welcomed us into their home for 30+ days and we are beyond grateful. Come through and get hyped for what’s to come. This is only the beginning,” read the post.

Two sources we spoke to close to the group of protesters say they are either leaving the park altogether or they’re reducing their presence.

Protesters have been camping out in the park since August 25, after the police killing of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. They are demanding three Burlington Police officers be fired because of excessive force in separate incidents. While none of the officers were fired, Sgt. Jason Bellavance agreed to a buyout deal with the city and will be leaving the department by October 5.

The city has also implemented a few changes since the protest began last month. Just last week Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced he has created a new director of police transformation and has hired YMCA director Kyle Dodson to fill the position. The Burlington City Council also unanimously passed a resolution that asks the charter change committee to look into revising the current city charter and giving a public body authority to fire police officers. The police commission is also reviewing its body camera release policy.

Erin Brown will have more on the Battery Park “farewell party” on the Channel 3 News at 11.

