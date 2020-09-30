Advertisement

Scott administration to release plan to reboot all-payer health care efforts

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is now four years into its all-payer health care model, a multi-billion dollar gambit to rein in costs and improve services, but supporters, say it’s not moving as quickly as hoped. Calvin Cutler examines where we go from here.

Vermont is approaching a crossroads in health care reform efforts. At the core of the debate is the question of whether the new all-payer model is actually saving the state money.

In the coming months, state leaders will decide whether to continue the experimental effort administered by OneCare Vermont, a group of hospitals and providers tasked with overseeing reform.

OneCare seeks to lower skyrocketing health care costs by investing in preventative care and paying doctors, home health providers, and others through fixed payments instead of charging for each procedure.

“If you can coordinate that care so that everybody’s working together to keep the patient in the best possible setting, in the best possible health. But again, the proof will be in the pudding,” said Kevin Mullin, chair of the Green Mountain Care Board, the state regulator charged with ensuring the model is working.

And that pudding is thinner than the state hoped. In a recent warning, federal regulators, who are allowing the all-payer experiment, say the state isn’t meeting its targets in how many Vermonters are participating in OneCare.

By this point, OneCare was supposed to have 260,000 Vermonters in the program, but there are only about 150,000. The problem is not enough health care providers have opted to join and bring their patients into the system. Next year, providers serving some 30,000 Vermonters are slated to become part of the all-payer model, but it’s still short of what leaders hoped.

“I do think it’s important that we reevaluate whether or not we’re able to meet some of those goals,” said Vicki Loner, OneCare’s CEO.

Now, Governor Phil Scott is working on a plan to reboot the all-payer model. “There’s areas of improvement within OneCare, or what we need to do to bring affordable health care back on track to the forefront,” Scott said.

OneCare officials say that involves meeting with providers to see what’s holding them back. GMCB’s Mullin says say some doctors are reluctant to split with the status quo. “That’s really what’s held people back -- a fear of participating even though the only way we know this works is if a vast majority of Vermonters are participating,” he said.

State leaders say they will be rolling out their plan to invigorate OneCare by November.

