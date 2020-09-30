UVM, union strike deal, professors to return working full time

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The majority of UVM professors whose hours were partially cut in May are back to work full time.

The faculty union at the University of Vermont filed a grievance back in July about the 25% reduction in course load for 63 of the 68 professors.

They claim to pay their pay was also cut.

The union says following pressure from them and the community the school restored those hours.

UVM says the decision had nothing to do with the union, and everything to do with student demand for specific courses.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.