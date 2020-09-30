Vermont to receive federal relief money for 2019 storm damage

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending $9.7 million to Vermont to repair flood damage from 2019.

The funds are meant to help the state and municipalities complete repairs on damages to roads and bridges from the April and October disaster declarations.

Most of the funding is for the Halloween rainstorm which did about $29.5 million dollars worth of damage.

The rest is for repairs due to snowmelt, heavy rain and flooding in April 2019.

