Vt. lawmakers vow to continue $15 minimum wage fight in 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters will see a bump in pay next year as the minimum wage increases. It’s just one initiative from a legislative session marked by a pandemic and millions in federal cash moving through the virtual Statehouse.

About 40,000 Vermonters are slated to receive the boost in pay to $11.75 on January 1 after lawmakers overrode the governor’s veto on the bill early in the session. Those wages will then go up to $12.55 in 2022.

Lawmakers behind the bill say the minimum wage hike will help workers and that numerous federal grant programs will help business owners that need to pay those workers. “From the ground up we’re trying to help people, as well from the top down, in terms of employers getting hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance grants to keep their businesses going, or hopefully go out from COVID stronger than when it happened,” said Sen. Michael Sirotkin, D-Chittenden County.

Lawmakers say they expect to make another go at passing a $15 minimum wage next year.

