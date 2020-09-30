What happens when you go to get a flu shot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state is starting a big push to get Vermonters to get their flu shots.

It’s not going to be mandatory here but the health department has promised to make it so easy for people to get the shot that there won’t be an excuse not to.

Because flu symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms are so similar, health officials say getting a flu shot will help them narrow down which illness you might have if you become sick.

Typically, fewer than half of Vermonters get the shot. Health officials want that number to be higher this year.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine on Tuesday reminded people that this isn’t the year to take chances with your health.

“That vaccine, as it’s becoming more widely available, will be available to everyone in the state. And we want you to continue to think about doing that as well as cover your coughs and sneezes, of course,” Levine said.

Flu shots are already happening. We had a clinic at WCAX on Wednesday. So I took the opportunity to walk you through the process. Watch the video to see.

