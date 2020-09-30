Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a dry month, ...up until last night! Many of us saw between 1-2″ and some of us picked up nearly 3″ of rain!

That steady rain this morning, tapered off and we’ve even seen a couple of sunny breaks this afternoon. Skies will continue to clear out overnight tonight.

Thursday is the first day of October! And it will be a pretty good one with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures, there could be a lingering shower or two in northern parts of our region.

There will be a better chance for some showers on Friday as an upper-level disturbance swings through.

The first weekend of October is looking good, with partly sunny skies, and cooler temperatures. Highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s. A good weekend for leaf peeping!

