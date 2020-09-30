BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! The first 29 days of September were very dry. And now we are making up for lost ground by getting a whole lot of rain on this last day of the month.

A stalled-out front with low pressure riding up it from south to north has been bringing heavy downpours to the region. But the heavy, steady rain in the early morning hours will taper off to scattered showers as we get into the afternoon as the front finally moves off to the east. we’ll get some sunny breaks later in the afternoon, and we’ll finally clear out this evening & overnight.

The first day of October will be a pretty typical one - partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. But there could still be a few, lingering showers, mainly to the north.

There will be a better chance for some showers on Friday as an upper-level disturbance swings through.

The first weekend of October is looking good, with partly sunny skies, but it will be on the cooler side, with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s.

A possible system along the coast may bring us some showers as we get into the start of next week, or it may stay well away from us - something we’ll be watching over the next few days.

Watch out for wet leaves on the street today, as they can make for some slippery spots. -Gary

