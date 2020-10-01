Advice for new doctors during the pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a rite of passage for new physicians. Friday, medical students at the University of Vermont get their white coats.

UVM Health Network CEO Dr. John Brumsted will address them during a virtual ceremony.

Our Celine McArthur asked him what advice he has for new doctors embarking on this career path during a pandemic.

Dr. John Brumsted: Well, first I’m honored to have been asked to, being a physician myself. I still can remember that symbolic dawning of the white coat, and it really symbolizes your transition from learning in the classroom to learning how to really be a doctor. And my message to them is that this is a unique time and the physician wellness and their wellness has come into a much greater importance and that as they get out into the clinics, into the world of real health care delivery, they need to be intentional to talk to their mentors and their colleagues about how to stay well, how to take care of themselves and how to take care of their colleagues. And there, I spoiled the secret.

Reporter Celine McArthur: It’s on the news tonight. They’re not showing up now. They know what you were going to say.

Dr. John Brumsted: They’ll show up because they’re going to get their white coats.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.