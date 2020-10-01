Advertisement

Advice for new doctors during the pandemic

By Céline McArthur
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a rite of passage for new physicians. Friday, medical students at the University of Vermont get their white coats.

UVM Health Network CEO Dr. John Brumsted will address them during a virtual ceremony.

Our Celine McArthur asked him what advice he has for new doctors embarking on this career path during a pandemic.

Dr. John Brumsted: Well, first I’m honored to have been asked to, being a physician myself. I still can remember that symbolic dawning of the white coat, and it really symbolizes your transition from learning in the classroom to learning how to really be a doctor. And my message to them is that this is a unique time and the physician wellness and their wellness has come into a much greater importance and that as they get out into the clinics, into the world of real health care delivery, they need to be intentional to talk to their mentors and their colleagues about how to stay well, how to take care of themselves and how to take care of their colleagues. And there, I spoiled the secret.

Reporter Celine McArthur: It’s on the news tonight. They’re not showing up now. They know what you were going to say.

Dr. John Brumsted: They’ll show up because they’re going to get their white coats.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

FBI: Kidnapping of Moira elderly couple drug-related

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The FBI now says the abduction of an elderly couple this week from Moira, New York, is drug-related.

News

City officials say Battery Park encampment led to key reforms

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The five-week occupation of Battery Park in Burlington park is over. Protesters who’ve been demanding police reforms began packing up Wednesday night and city officials on Friday said the group had pushed forward some positive reform efforts.

News

New Hampshire restaurants can space tables closer together

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New guidance for New Hampshire restaurants begins as the winter months quickly approach.

Latest News

News

Advice for new doctors during the pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
It’s a rite of passage for new physicians. Friday, medical students at the University of Vermont get their white coats.

News

No charges against accused corrections officer in prison sex abuse case

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
The investigation into a Vermont corrections officer accused of drug use and illegal sexual relations with former inmates found "concerning behavior" but was it criminal? Our Dom Amato has an update on what the state's attorney decided.

News

New Hampshire restaurants can space tables closer together

Updated: 40 minutes ago
New guidance for New Hampshire restaurants begins as the winter months quickly approach.

News

Green Mountain Care Board changes course on hospital budget cuts

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Vermont health care regulators are backing down from a proposal to trim more than a dozen budget requests from hospitals around the state. It comes after UVM Health Network leaders last week said the proposal would further strain patient access. But regulators say their decision was actually based on keeping federal cash flowing.

News

No charges against accused corrections officer in prison sex abuse case

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The investigation into a Vermont corrections officer accused of drug use and illegal sexual relations with former inmates found "concerning behavior" but was it criminal? Our Dom Amato has an update on what the state's attorney decided.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 44 minutes ago