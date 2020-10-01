Attorney general’s report on Catholic Diocese to be released soon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been 13 months since the Burlington Catholic Diocese released its report on sexual abuse allegations, naming 40 priests.

We’re still waiting for the Vermont attorney general’s team to tell us what their investigation found. Now, they say that wait is almost over.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan tells us we can expect the report by the end of October or early November.

Donovan says he met with many of the survivors as recently as last week and plans on seeing them again Friday.

We asked why this is taking so long and why more than a year after the diocese’s committee put out their report, the AG’s office hasn’t released theirs.

“This is decades and decades and decades of evidence about allegations about the Catholic Church in terms of abuse, not only physical abuse but sexual abuse. We’re working with the survivors to make sure their voices are heard, that their experiences are validated,” said Donovan, D-Vt. Attorney General.

Donovan says he can’t share more information yet on the findings since the investigation is ongoing.

