Burlington airport braces for furloughs

File photo
File photo
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington International Airport is waiting to see how they’ll be affected by airline furloughs announced Thursday.

American and United Airlines announced they will start furloughing more than 32,000 employees after talks for a national coronavirus aid package failed in Washington. Southwest and Delta, the country’s other two large national carriers, have avoided sweeping furloughs for now.

Burlington Airport director Gene Richards says some airport workers locally will likely be hit by those furloughs. He says passengers should expect a limit on air travel to and from certain airports and that some destinations might be eliminated altogether.

“The only time there would be a cutback is if we lose potential routes, which is very likely. I’m not going to say there won’t be any, but there will be very few, I’m assuming,” Richards said.

He said the airport will come up with a plan after learning which carriers will be affected.

