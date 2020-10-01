Deadline to apply for agriculture assistance extended

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Applications for the Vermont COVID-19 Agriculture Assistance Program or VCAAP were due by 8 a.m. Thursday, but now the deadline has been extended.

The goal is to help agriculture businesses and organizations recover from the pandemic.

The Agency will temporarily suspend taking new applications for a couple of weeks to update the application. The Agency will let the public know when the application is up and running again. Applications for those who have already applied will still be processed.

Examples of need include lost of revenue and expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of dollars of have already gone out to help Vermonters.

The deadline was Friday, but it’s being moved to November 15th.

Click the video above to see our interview with Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts about the application process and how you can get help.

Click here for a helpful flow chart for business owners to figure out if they’re eligible.

