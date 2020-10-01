Advertisement

Drought worsens in parts of Northeast

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - Large parts of the Northeast now face extreme drought conditions, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday.

New Hampshire is almost entirely classified as experiencing severe drought by the monitor, which is a collaboration between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

More than 80% of Massachusetts and Maine are experiencing severe drought and more than 50% of Connecticut is suffering through dry conditions.

Parts of Northeast Connecticut, far northern Maine and southern parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts are now classified as contending with extreme drought, which is a higher classification and the service’s second-highest category.

