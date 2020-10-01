Advertisement

FBI: Kidnapping of Moira elderly couple drug-related

James and Sandra Helm
James and Sandra Helm(Courtesy: NYSP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOIRA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The FBI now says the abduction of an elderly couple this week from Moira, New York, is drug-related.

James and Sandra Helm were reported missing Sunday night. They were found Tuesday in Magog, Quebec, three hours northeast of their North Country home. And somehow they made it across the closed Canadian border.

Five people are implicated in the case so far -- one from Magog, two from Montreal, two from the Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation.

The FBI says it will share more on the case in the coming days.

