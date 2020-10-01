Advertisement

H.S. scores for Wednesday, September 30th

Plus, highlights from wins for BFA-Fairfax and Rice football, and Mt. Mansfield boys soccer.
By Mike McCune
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - H.S. scores for Wednesday, September 30th

FOOTBALL

BFA-Fairfax 29, BFA-St. Albans 0

Rice 20, Burlington/S. Burlington 7

Brattleboro 26, Windsor 19

Hartford 37, Bellows Falls 20

Burr & Burton 35, Poultney 24

Mt. Abraham 47, Mt. Mansfield 28

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Johnsbury 3, N. Country 2 F-OT

Spaulding 2, Missisquoi 1

Bellows Falls 3, Rutland 0

Stowe 1, Lyndon 0

Montpelier 5, Milton 0

BOYS SOCCER

Mt. Mansfield 3, S. Burlington 1

CVU 3, Colchester 2 F-OT

Peoples 2, N. Country 1

Essex 5, Rice 1

Middlebury 7, Mt. Abraham 1

Northfield-Williamstown 2, Randolph 1

Harwood 4, Lamoille 0

Green Mt. 2, Hartford 1 F-OT

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lyndon 3, Randolph 1

CVU 3, Vermont Commons 0

Essex 3, Harwood 0

Mt. Mansfield 3, Burlington 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BFA-St. Albans at Mt. Mansfield, Ppd.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

H.S. scores for Tuesday, September 29th

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
High school scores for Tuesday, September 29th, plus, highlights from wins for Fair Haven and Lyndon football, CVU and Mt. Abraham girls soccer, and Essex field hockey.

News

Longtime Dartmouth track and field, cross country coach retiring

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT
|
By Scott Fleishman
The pandemic is putting some people’s careers in perspective. Those who were thinking about retirement in the next year or so are making the decision to walk away now. That’s the case for one Dartmouth College coach whose track shoes will be tough to fill.

Sports

Wolves sweep Knights in H.S. volleyball

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Wolves sweep Knights in volleyball, and H.S. scores for Monday, September 28th

Sports

H.S. Sports Scores for Saturday, September 26th

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Football, Soccer, Field Hockey, and Volleyball all begin seasons

Latest News

Sports

Tyson Training Others in Gap Year

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Former Rutland and current Colby star interning with trainer in North Carolina

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Mitchell’s Corrigan leads on and off the field

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
The senior from Fairfax was recently named President of the NECC Student-Athlete Advisory Council

Sports

H.S. Fall Sports: Games can begin, but challenges remain

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Plus, Colchester is ready to hit the ground running with three games Saturday.

Sports

H.S. Fall Sports: Games may be played starting Saturday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
State moves to Step III of return plan for schools, opening the door for high school games to be played starting Saturday.

Sports

Davison chooses not to race at 2020 Worlds

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Cites pandemic-related health concerns for making decision not to compete in upcoming World Championship and World Cup events in Europe.