H.S. scores for Wednesday, September 30th
Plus, highlights from wins for BFA-Fairfax and Rice football, and Mt. Mansfield boys soccer.
H.S. scores for Wednesday, September 30th
FOOTBALL
BFA-Fairfax 29, BFA-St. Albans 0
Rice 20, Burlington/S. Burlington 7
Brattleboro 26, Windsor 19
Hartford 37, Bellows Falls 20
Burr & Burton 35, Poultney 24
Mt. Abraham 47, Mt. Mansfield 28
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Johnsbury 3, N. Country 2 F-OT
Spaulding 2, Missisquoi 1
Bellows Falls 3, Rutland 0
Stowe 1, Lyndon 0
Montpelier 5, Milton 0
BOYS SOCCER
Mt. Mansfield 3, S. Burlington 1
CVU 3, Colchester 2 F-OT
Peoples 2, N. Country 1
Essex 5, Rice 1
Middlebury 7, Mt. Abraham 1
Northfield-Williamstown 2, Randolph 1
Harwood 4, Lamoille 0
Green Mt. 2, Hartford 1 F-OT
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lyndon 3, Randolph 1
CVU 3, Vermont Commons 0
Essex 3, Harwood 0
Mt. Mansfield 3, Burlington 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
BFA-St. Albans at Mt. Mansfield, Ppd.
