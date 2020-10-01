New effort aims to improve COVID outreach in Vt. refugee communities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health has given the Vermont Performing Arts League a grant to help reach communities that may not have heard all of the coronavirus outreach efforts.

During the outbreak in Winooski this summer, 117 people got sick -- most of them in Winooski and Burlington -- and we heard some complaints from the new American community that some of the department’s messaging didn’t reach their members, and the health department said it would take steps to fix that. The Knowledge Saves Lives Project aims to teach people how to control the spread of COVID-19 and how to get the message out to their friends, neighbors, and more.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with April Werner with North End Studios in Burlington about their role in the new partnership.

