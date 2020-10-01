New Hampshire restaurants can space tables closer together

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - New guidance for New Hampshire restaurants begins as the winter months quickly approach.

It’s a busy lunch crowd at Lou’s Restaurant & Bakery in Hanover.

The Main Street seating during the summer months was key to the restaurant’s bottom line.

“No quite at where we would be for this time of year but we are close,” said Lou’s owner Jarett Berke.

And inside options are expanding. New Hampshire restaurants have been allowed to operate at 100% capacity as long as tables were six feet apart. Beginning October 1, the six-foot rule goes away if partitions are put up between the seats. The owners of Lou’s say they plan to take a conservative approach.

“We are better off keeping density pretty low inside the building especially in a small space like we have. So we are actually not going to try to increase the capacity too much inside and we are really focusing on off-premise dining,” Berke said.

Across the river in White River Junction, the outdoor seating has owners of the Tuckerbox already looking forward to next year.

“COVID-19 or not, we hope this is something we can do every summer,” said owner Jackie Oktay.

But, as for indoors, capacity in Vermont restaurants is still capped at 50%. Owners say there is stress when they think about making it through the upcoming winter.

“If Vermont follows in New Hampshire’s footsteps and expands capacity requiring plexiglass barriers between each table, we will certainly invest in that,” Oktay said.

Ultimately, it will come down to how comfortable patrons are eating out indoors.

“You know it is a bridge that we will have to cross when we get to it. We haven’t decided yet if we are going to go inside. We’ll see,” said Shaul Magid of Thetford Center.

“If they follow good policies then yeah, I will go. But if it is a lot of people inside, I will just get takeout,” said Dartmouth student Adriana Chavira.

Both restaurant owners and those eating out say obviously safety is the top concern. After all, any sort of spike in numbers could potentially close restaurants all together.

