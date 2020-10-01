Advertisement

NH man accused of pulling over vehicle, impersonating officer

Lamont Stewart
Lamont Stewart(Hampton Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) - A Seabrook man is charged with pulling over a car and impersonating a police officer.

Lamont Stewart, 61, was arrested on Sept. 19 on charges of false personation and criminal restraint.

He’s accused of following a driver for about 15 minutes while shining a spotlight on him.

When the driver pulled over to let him pass, Hampton police said Stewart identified himself as a police officer and asked him about his driving.

Police say Stewart was wearing a high visibility vest, had fake badges, a spotlight and two holstered weapons later determined to be BB guns.

A passing driver reported it to the police.

Stewart has pleaded not guilty.

