Advertisement

No charges against accused corrections officer in prison sex abuse case

By Dom Amato
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - No charges for a Vermont corrections officer accused of drug use and illegal sexual relations with former inmates still under DOC custody.

The investigation began late last year.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says she reviewed the probe done by Vermont State Police. She says right now, there’s not enough evidence for criminal charges.

The investigation surrounds corrections officer Daniel Zorzi, who was named supervisor of the year in 2018.

Our media partners at Seven Days turned up the allegations of sex abuse and drug use on the job at the state’s only women’s prison in December 2019. Zorzi has been on leave ever since.

George tells us her office was unable to corroborate evidence in the case and wasn’t willing to use the accused as a witness.

In a statement, she says the Vt. State Police investigation report “documents multiple instances of concerning behavior by Mr. Zorzi which undermine the state’s ability to rely on him as a witness moving forward.”

“I want to acknowledge the fact that the Vermont State Police put a great deal of effort into it, and I do not want to comment on what State’s Attorney George’s thought process was, but in reading the report, I believe that she got to the right conclusion,” Vt. Corrections Commissioner James Baker said.

George also included that if any more information is provided to state police about these allegations, her office will review the evidence and re-evaluate their decision.

We also know an internal review by the DOC should wrap up within the next 30 days. Former U.S. Attorney Tris Coffin and the law firm he works for were hired by the state to do an independent investigation into the allegations. That began at the beginning of this year and was only supposed to be a four-month process. Coffin offered no comment when asked for an update.

Related Stories:

Vt. corrections commissioner resigns amid prison sex abuse investigation

Former inmate: No consequences for abuse in Vermont prison

More oversight promised after abuse allegations at Vt. prison

Vt. prison abuse allegations trigger new system to report misconduct

ACLU hosts discussion seeking justice for alleged victims of prison abuse

Claims of sexual misconduct, drug use in Vermont prison

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

FBI: Kidnapping of Moira elderly couple drug-related

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The FBI now says the abduction of an elderly couple this week from Moira, New York, is drug-related.

News

City officials say Battery Park encampment led to key reforms

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The five-week occupation of Battery Park in Burlington park is over. Protesters who’ve been demanding police reforms began packing up Wednesday night and city officials on Friday said the group had pushed forward some positive reform efforts.

News

New Hampshire restaurants can space tables closer together

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New guidance for New Hampshire restaurants begins as the winter months quickly approach.

News

Advice for new doctors during the pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
Medical students at the University of Vermont get their white coats on Friday. Our Celine McArthur got a preview of the advice they will get at the ceremony as they embark on their careers during a pandemic.

Latest News

News

Advice for new doctors during the pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
It’s a rite of passage for new physicians. Friday, medical students at the University of Vermont get their white coats.

News

New Hampshire restaurants can space tables closer together

Updated: 40 minutes ago
New guidance for New Hampshire restaurants begins as the winter months quickly approach.

News

Green Mountain Care Board changes course on hospital budget cuts

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Vermont health care regulators are backing down from a proposal to trim more than a dozen budget requests from hospitals around the state. It comes after UVM Health Network leaders last week said the proposal would further strain patient access. But regulators say their decision was actually based on keeping federal cash flowing.

News

No charges against accused corrections officer in prison sex abuse case

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The investigation into a Vermont corrections officer accused of drug use and illegal sexual relations with former inmates found "concerning behavior" but was it criminal? Our Dom Amato has an update on what the state's attorney decided.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 44 minutes ago