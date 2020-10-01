No charges against accused corrections officer in prison sex abuse case

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - No charges for a Vermont corrections officer accused of drug use and illegal sexual relations with former inmates still under DOC custody.

The investigation began late last year.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says she reviewed the probe done by Vermont State Police. She says right now, there’s not enough evidence for criminal charges.

The investigation surrounds corrections officer Daniel Zorzi, who was named supervisor of the year in 2018.

Our media partners at Seven Days turned up the allegations of sex abuse and drug use on the job at the state’s only women’s prison in December 2019. Zorzi has been on leave ever since.

George tells us her office was unable to corroborate evidence in the case and wasn’t willing to use the accused as a witness.

In a statement, she says the Vt. State Police investigation report “documents multiple instances of concerning behavior by Mr. Zorzi which undermine the state’s ability to rely on him as a witness moving forward.”

“I want to acknowledge the fact that the Vermont State Police put a great deal of effort into it, and I do not want to comment on what State’s Attorney George’s thought process was, but in reading the report, I believe that she got to the right conclusion,” Vt. Corrections Commissioner James Baker said.

George also included that if any more information is provided to state police about these allegations, her office will review the evidence and re-evaluate their decision.

We also know an internal review by the DOC should wrap up within the next 30 days. Former U.S. Attorney Tris Coffin and the law firm he works for were hired by the state to do an independent investigation into the allegations. That began at the beginning of this year and was only supposed to be a four-month process. Coffin offered no comment when asked for an update.

