NY campers urged to follow firewood rules to stop spread of invasives

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - If you’re going out camping in New York this fall, don’t bring bugs in.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says October is National Firewood Awareness Month.

Thursday, the DEC released a public service announcement reminding people that bringing in firewood from out of state can spread invasive species.

You’re not allowed to bring untreated wood into the state. When you’re in the state, you can’t take it farther than 50 miles from where it was grown unless it has been heat-treated.

Click here for more information and details on the types of pests and threats that can spread through firewood.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.