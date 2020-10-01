NY couple charged with possession of stolen property following police pursuit

WESTVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two people from Franklin County, New York, face multiple charges after leading police on a chase Tuesday night.

The New York State Police say troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop of a pickup towing a trailer on Route 37 in Westville. They say the driver sped away and led officers on a chase that continued into Fort Covington where he struck a border patrol vehicle and two state police cruisers. They were finally stopped in Canada after Akwesasne Mohawk Police deployed tire spikes.

Khye Charleston, 26, of St. Regis Falls, and Alyssa Laflesh, 29, of Bombay, were arrested and face multiple charges, including possession of a stolen truck and trailer containing spray foam equipment valued at approximately $50,000 stolen from a home in the village of Malone.

