Advertisement

NY schools report 1,200 coronavirus infections among students, staff

File photo
File photo(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Schools across New York have reported that at least 1,200 students and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the academic year, though that number is likely an undercount.

As of Tuesday, 693 public and private schools had reported at least one infection.

Around 700 students and 400 school staff have tested positive. State officials noted that the count doesn’t capture the full extent of infections among schoolchildren.

A separate data system operated by state health officials documented around 2,300 infections among school-aged children since Sept. 1.

The state is making both sets of numbers public.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Green Mountain Care Board changes course on hospital budget cuts

Updated: moments ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont health care regulators are backing down from a proposal to trim more than a dozen budget requests from hospitals around the state. It comes after UVM Health Network leaders last week said the proposal would further strain patient access. But regulators say their decision was actually based on keeping federal cash flowing.

News

How Vermont Interactive Television paved way for video-conferencing revolution

Updated: 17 minutes ago
By now, many, if not all people, have participated in a Zoom meeting or had a call on Facetime.

News

Campaign Countdown: Vt. candidates for governor weigh in on COVID response

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Whoever wins the Vermont governor’s race will have to deal with distributing a vaccine, healing the economy, and balancing a budget millions in the red. Calvin Cutler sat down with the candidates for their assessment of how the state has responded to the pandemic so far and how each plans to lead going forward.

News

Attorney general’s report on Catholic Diocese to be released soon

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Vermont's attorney general says the report on his team's investigation into the Burlington Catholic Diocese will soon be released.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

Latest News

AP

Drought worsens in parts of Northeast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Large parts of the Northeast now face extreme drought conditions, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Red Onion Cafe leaving Burlington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A longtime Church Street cafe is leaving Burlington.