Police looking for boat swiped in Malone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are looking for a boat thief in Franklin County, New York.

New York State Police say the 1986 Boston Whaler boat and its trailer were swiped from a home in Malone off Route 37 sometime between last Wednesday and Sunday. They say it was under a grey vinyl cover and that the perpetrator may have used an ATV to tow it away on a gravel trail leading to either County Route 51 or Wheeler Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police: (518) 873-2777.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.