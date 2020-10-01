Red Onion Cafe leaving Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Church Street cafe is leaving Burlington.

The Red Onion Cafe says it is moving to Charlotte Crossings.

The cafe has been in Burlington for three decades and is famous for its sandwiches and homemade bread.

But the owner says when the pandemic hit, the business was affected so badly that he had to look for new digs.

The Red Onion will open in the new Charlotte spot in the middle of November.

