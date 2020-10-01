Should Vermont’s youngest students be back in the classroom?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most Vermont schools are teaching through various hybrid models, allowing students to learn both in the classroom and remotely, but a growing number of schools are going full-time or are thinking about making the switch.

On Monday, schools in Essex and some in New Hampshire transitioned to full in-person learning. The Mill River Unified Union School District chose to begin the school year remotely. A survey has been sent home to families to gather input about returning to in-person learning. Superintendent Dave Younce says they are looking at a number of factors to determine when and how they make a change. They’ll be looking at state and local COVID data. They will consider successes and challenges other schools that are using in-person learning have had. Younce has promised a decision by October 9th with the earliest possible return to school by November. He says the hope is to, at the very least, bring back their youngest learners.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, Education Secretary Dan French, and other state officials have said it is time for kids to get back to school.

Vermont State Board of Education chair John Carroll says it’s important to get the young grades back in school, specifically in grades K through 3. He says if a student is not proficient in reading by the end of third grade, it will be a burden to the rest of their education. “If we fail at equipping third graders to be good readers, we’ve kind of failed them permanently. You could miss grade eight and you might not notice. If you miss grade three, you will be disadvantaged probably for the rest of your life," Carroll said.

He says while older students also benefit from being in person, it is easier to teach them remotely and they are not working on the necessary fundamental skills.

After Younce makes his decision next Friday, he says a follow-up survey will be sent to families the week of October 12 providing more details and asking for a commitment to in-person learning, or continuing remotely.

Related Stories:

Lebanon schools to return to 5-days in-person

How one school is making in-person learning work

Essex Westford grades pre-K to 5 to return to school full time in October

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.