Trick-or-treating on in Manchester, NH, with precautions

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s largest city says trick-or-treating is on for Halloween, with precautions recommended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will give a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon. Watch live on WCAX.com at 3 p.m. Click here to open a new browser window or watch above.

The city of Manchester says the event is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants should wear a mask over their nose and mouth when trick-or-treating or when handing out treats, the city said in a statement Wednesday. Participants also should avoid confined spaces and large gatherings or parties, and find ways to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Participants are also advised to clean their hands frequently.

