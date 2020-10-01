Advertisement

Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump opposes changing the rules for the remaining two presidential debates against Democrat Joe Biden, but his campaign says he will attend regardless.

Tuesday’s opening debate in Cleveland quickly turned chaotic, with frequent interruptions by the candidates — particularly Trump. The Commission on Presidential Debates said Wednesday that it “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

The commission and representatives from Trump’s and Biden’s campaigns met Wednesday morning to discuss the previous night’s debate and potential changes. But the commission, which has organized every general election debate since 1988, did not specify what changes it is considering.

Trump, a Republican, tweeted Thursday that he opposed any changes. “Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time,” he tweeted shortly after landing in New Jersey, where he was to hold a campaign fundraiser at his private golf club.

On a conference call with reporters, Trump’s reelection campaign indicated that Trump would attend the remaining debates regardless of whether the rules are changed.

“We’re ready to move on to the second and third debates,” said campaign communications strategist Jason Miller. “There shouldn’t be any changes. We don’t want any changes.”

He declined to issue an ultimatum that Trump would not attend if changes were made.

Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for Biden, said “we will participate under the CPD’s rules.”

Organizers and both campaigns expect that the next presidential debate, a “town meeting” set for Oct. 15 in Miami, will be more orderly, as the candidates address questions asked directly to them by voters. The third and final debate, set for Oct. 22 in Nashville, is slated to feature a similar format to Tuesday’s event.

___

Associated Press writer Alexandra Jaffe in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

FBI: Kidnapping of Moira elderly couple drug-related

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The FBI now says the abduction of an elderly couple this week from Moira, New York, is drug-related.

News

City officials say Battery Park encampment led to key reforms

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The five-week occupation of Battery Park in Burlington park is over. Protesters who’ve been demanding police reforms began packing up Wednesday night and city officials on Friday said the group had pushed forward some positive reform efforts.

News

New Hampshire restaurants can space tables closer together

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New guidance for New Hampshire restaurants begins as the winter months quickly approach.

News

Advice for new doctors during the pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
Medical students at the University of Vermont get their white coats on Friday. Our Celine McArthur got a preview of the advice they will get at the ceremony as they embark on their careers during a pandemic.

Latest News

News

Advice for new doctors during the pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
It’s a rite of passage for new physicians. Friday, medical students at the University of Vermont get their white coats.

News

No charges against accused corrections officer in prison sex abuse case

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
The investigation into a Vermont corrections officer accused of drug use and illegal sexual relations with former inmates found "concerning behavior" but was it criminal? Our Dom Amato has an update on what the state's attorney decided.

National Politics

Pompeo, Vatican clash over China after tensions spill out

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said both sides “presented their respective positions” about relations with China in a climate of “respect, openness and cordiality.”

National Politics

Faith groups decry Trump’s plans for record low refugee cap

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Scott Arbeiter, president of World Relief, a global Christian aid agency, said Trump has reneged on his promise to protect persecuted Christians in the world.

News

New Hampshire restaurants can space tables closer together

Updated: 40 minutes ago
New guidance for New Hampshire restaurants begins as the winter months quickly approach.

News

Green Mountain Care Board changes course on hospital budget cuts

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Vermont health care regulators are backing down from a proposal to trim more than a dozen budget requests from hospitals around the state. It comes after UVM Health Network leaders last week said the proposal would further strain patient access. But regulators say their decision was actually based on keeping federal cash flowing.