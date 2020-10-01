Vermont DMV opens three more branches

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles is now opening their Bennington, Newport, and Springfield branches to the public by appointment only.

The DMV Commissioner says their reopening of the other three branches went so well that they decided to reopen these additional locations.

Appointments can be scheduled online starting Thursday. The first appointments won’t be available until Monday, October 5.

All three locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Bennington, Newport and Springfield branches will be offering regular office transactions, operator exams, and CDL permit exams. They won’t be doing motorcycle skills or CDL skill exams right now.

