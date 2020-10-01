Advertisement

Vermont extends contract to house inmates in Mississippi

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Interim Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker says Vermont has extended its contract for a year to house more than 200 inmates at a private Mississippi prison with some new stipulations after an outbreak of the coronavirus infected a majority of the Vermont inmates.

He said Thursday that the Corrections Department also hopes to put a plan in place to end the practice of shipping inmates to Mississippi, which it does because of a lack of capacity in Vermont prisons.

Baker says none of the 211 inmates housed at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility operated by CoreCivic currently have COVID-19.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

