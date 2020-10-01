VSP unsure why there’s so many deadly crashes this year

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - So far this year there have been 51 deadly crashes on Vermont’s roadways -- and 55 people have died.

Although we are not posting unprecedented numbers based on data from the Governors Highway Safety Commission dating back to 1994, no loss of life is taken lightly.

55 deaths so far in 2020

26 deaths at this point last year

So far, the ten year average says 9 more people have died then in a typical year.

State police say they are taking note of that uptick.

“June and July were just deadly months for Vermont, sadly," said Lt. Tara Thomas, the Safety Programs Unit Commander for Vermont State Police.

This past July was the deadliest month in the past decade Vermont has seen on the road with 15 deaths. Thomas says they are still breaking down why crashes are so deadly this year.

“We’re always trying to evaluate what is it that is happening on Vermont’s roadways that is causing these accidents,” said Thomas.

Up until September 29th, 23% of deaths on the road have been caused by speeding alone. 53% of people involved were not wearing a seatbelt. And more than 35% involved an impaired driver.

Those numbers are subject to change through the rest of the year, and Lt. Thomas says it is hard to compare partial year data to full year data, but deaths related to seatbelts and impaired driving are trending along normal lines while speeding deaths are increasing.

Although the overall number of crashes this year are down, the number of deaths are up. Numbers Lt. Thomas says she is tired of seeing.

"It’s alarming, it’s concerning and it’s frustrating,” said Thomas.

“The state police and other law enforcement partners, we’re not here to get people in trouble, this is literally and only about saving lives," said Sgt. Jay Riggen with VSP.

State police say they believe the majority of the people on Vermont’s roadways are being safe. And they are still asking friends and families of those making a bad decision to help self regulate.

“It’s about stopping the behavior before it leads to the enforcement and beyond that is death, and loss of livelihood because we aren’t there to save them from themselves," said Riggen.

Sgt. Riggen says self-policing becomes critical every time you go to get in a vehicle.

“Yes, this can happen to you, and by the way it does, and unfortunately in Vermont it is nearly weekly,” he said.

And Lt. Thomas says staying safe on the road is as important for you, as it is for others.

“I always say you have the right to know that the car coming at you is doing what they need to do to stay within their lane just as you have the responsibility to do the same," said Thomas.

Lt. Thomas also mentioned that as we creep into the fall and temperatures drop, it’s important to remember that ice isn’t the only thing making roadways slippery but wet leaves as well.

State police officers are planning on running all their typical holiday safety campaigns they would, regardless of COVID-19.

With the deadly year, that means first responders have been exposed to a significant amount of trauma.

The VSP Members Assistance Team or MAT was designed to follow up with troopers after they respond to trauma allowing them time to debrief and defuse before they need clinical assistance.

At the beginning of this year, they decided that all troopers that responded to deadly crashes or traumatic events would receive the service.

Members of MAT can either be dispatched directly to the scene or as a follow up service.

The team is made up of 11 troopers, 4 dispatchers, 1 civilian, 2 clinicians, 1 pastor and 13 liaisons that can work as assistance with special teams such as the bomb squad, scuba or search and rescue.

So far, state police say they have seen an increase in the number of people using the service for a variety of reasons, but they are glad in a year with a high number of roadway deaths, that the service is available.

“State Police does have a very robust members assistance program, so we have a lot of what you call ‘after action reviews’ when we have incidents where tragedy is involved. When our troopers are exposed to these sort of circumstances, we are very good about checking in and making sure our members are still doing well," said Thomas.

They say their hope is to ensure troopers retire from Vermont State Police as healthy, both physically and mentally, as when they were sworn in.

Governor Phil Scott says he’s concerned about the number of deaths on the roads this year.

“We need to slow down, put away our phones, and never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Whether it’s getting the flu vaccine, wearing a mask to protect against COVID-19, or slowing down on our roads, we need to be smart, and stay safe. It’s literally in our hands," said Scott in a statement.

