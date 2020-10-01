Advertisement

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

October 4, 2020

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” a new survey looks at whether people who came to Vermont to “shelter in place” during the pandemic will stay. We’ll talk to one of the researchers, Richard Watts, with the Center for Research on Vermont.

Also, Burlington’s new Director of Police Transformation Kyle Dodson joins us.

And our special report, Sparking Kindness, looks at how a family turned a tragic accident into a mission to bring joy to others. Learn about the Jennifer Riordan Foundation, from Jennifer’s husband Mike and sister-in-law Jan Riordan.

Host: Darren Perron

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police looking for boat swiped in Malone

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Authorities are looking for a boat thief in Franklin County, New York.

AP

Trick-or-treating on in Manchester, NH, with precautions

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire's largest city says trick-or-treating is on for Halloween, with precautions recommended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Deadline to apply for agriculture assistance extended

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Applications for the Vermont COVID-19 Agriculture Assistance Program or VCAAP were due by 8 a.m. Thursday, but now the deadline has been extended.

News

Vt. State Police ‘alarmed’ by spike in fatal crashes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
This past July was the deadliest month in the past decade Vermont has seen on the road with 15 deaths. Vermont State Police say they are still breaking down why crashes are so deadly this year.

Latest News

News

Vermont DMV opens three more branches

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles is opening three more branches to the public by appointment only.

News

Trump business deductions: sketchy, normal or in-between?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG
A key question is whether those deductions reported by The New York Times were excessive and possibly illegal; they enabled Trump to avoid millions of dollars in taxes.

News

Vermont State Police discuss increased number of deadly crashes

Updated: 2 hours ago
So far this year there have been 51 deadly crashes on Vermont's roadways -- and 55 people have died.

News

Deadline to apply for farmer aid extended

Updated: 3 hours ago
Applications for the Vermont COVID-19 Agriculture Assistance Program now due November 15

News

Protesters leave Burlington park after monthlong occupation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Racial justice protesters living in Burlington’s Battery Park since late August may be moving out Wednesday.

News

Protesters signal de-escalation of Burlington park occupation

Updated: 10 hours ago
Protest organizers invited protesters to come to the park on Wednesday night for a dance party, which turned into a group clean up the trash and cardboard signs that remained.