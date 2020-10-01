BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

October 4, 2020

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” a new survey looks at whether people who came to Vermont to “shelter in place” during the pandemic will stay. We’ll talk to one of the researchers, Richard Watts, with the Center for Research on Vermont.

Also, Burlington’s new Director of Police Transformation Kyle Dodson joins us.

And our special report, Sparking Kindness, looks at how a family turned a tragic accident into a mission to bring joy to others. Learn about the Jennifer Riordan Foundation, from Jennifer’s husband Mike and sister-in-law Jan Riordan.

Host: Darren Perron

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.