Why you better start your fall foliage tour soon

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Our Sharon Meyer is back on the road searching out the best spots for fall foliage for you. For this stop on her fall foliage tour, she takes you to Lamoille County.

And while it was a beautiful day. Sharon says if there is one tip she can give you about going on a foliage tour, it’s to get out there as soon as you can.

She didn’t have to go far before she started to notice something a little alarming. It’s only Oct. 1 and already you can see some twigs on the hillsides.

“In many ways, we kind of had a double whammy. We had the cold which was more proximal, but there was the primer of the drought before that,” said Paul Schaberg of the USDA Forest Service.

How long the foliage season lasts now, depends on the weather in the days ahead. Rain and wind will bring the ripe leaves down, and we’ve had plenty of rain this week.

Ralph Villamore has been here visiting from South Carolina for a week already and saw how bright the leaves were last weekend.

“We came at the right time, we definitely wanted to see the foliage,” Villamore said.

