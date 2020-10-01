BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy October, everyone! This first day of the new month will be getting off to a decent start today, but not perfect.

An upper level low pressure system is drifting northward through Canada, and the very southern edge of this system could kick up just a few showers near the Canadian border in the morning & early afternoon. Otherwise, most of us will get in on a good deal of sunshine with seasonably mild temperatures.

We’ll start out clear tonight with the almost full Harvest Moon hanging in the sky. But we’ll cloud up by Friday morning as a small clipper system moves in from the south. That system will spread a few showers around on Friday, with a little steadier rain in our eastern areas, from the CT Valley through NH. It will be cooler, too, with highs in the 50s. That system will be a fast mover, though, so we’ll clear out for the most part as we get into the first weekend of October.

So, the weekend is looking nice . . . great leaf-peeping weather! But grab a sweater or jacket because it is going to be on the cool side with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s. It will be partly sunny both on both Saturday & Sunday.

A low pressure system will clip us on Monday with a few showers, but we’ll clear out again for Tuesday. Another frontal system will be approaching from the NW late Wednesday with more rain showers, and it will turn breezy out of the south late Tuesday into Wednesday as that system approaches.

The foliage is excellent in many locations now, so take MAX Advantage of the fine weekend to enjoy some leaf-peeping! -Gary

