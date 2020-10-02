A closer look at campaign finances for September

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re also following the money when it comes to campaign finance in Vermont. The latest reports are now in.

Governor Phil Scott has raised about $202,635.60 in the last month. So far, he’s raised $337,469.30

Gov. Scott spent $66,347.68 in the last month.

His Democratic rival and current Lt. Governor David Zuckerman raised $106,832.88 in the month of September. In total, he’s raised $568,256.79.

Zuckerman has spent $141,234.34 this last month.

In the race for Lieutenant Governor, Republican Scott Milne raked in more than $125,158.31 in September from 232 contributors.

The majority of that money came from donations over 100 dollars.

His opponent Democrat Molly Gray raised just over $65,930.00, which came from 453 contributors, nearly twice as many as Milne.

